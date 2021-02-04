ICJ verdict indicates power of Iranian nation

Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the Iranian government has achieved great success in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, adding, noting that the conspiracies of the US have been foiled.

He went on to say that this achievement indicates the power and greatness of the Iranian nation against a superpower that used hundreds of experts and specialists in this political war.

“In the legal field, it is less common to take the issues to the ICJ from the beginning of the revolution, which has its own reasons. In this government, we decided to take the dispute to the International Court of Justice to resolve the issue against the United States,” he underlined.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the International Court of Justice has upheld jurisdiction on the case of the 1955 Treaty of Amity.

According to the Spokesman, the International Court of Justice rejected the preliminary objections of the United States and announced that it has jurisdiction over the case.

In 2018, Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States, saying that Washington had undermined the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights by re-imposing sanctions against Tehran.

