Brazilian union to hold seminar to discuss recent Iran events

The Journalists' Union and the Minas Gerais Journalists' Association are going to host a seminar about the recent events in Iran, which have received vast coverage in Brazilian and international media.

The seminar will discuss what the mainstream media did not say about the recent protests-turned-to riots in Iran.

The hosts and lecturers are as follows:

Eduardo Campos

Journalist and Geopolitics scholar

Quinho

Cartoonist

Danny Zahreddine

Middle East expert

The event will be held on February 11th, Wednesday, at 7 PM at Minas Gerais Journalists' Association, Avenida Álvares Cabral, 400.

Located in Southeastern Brazil, Minas Gerais is the second most populous state.

MNA