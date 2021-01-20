Full implementation of JCPOA hinges on lifting Iran sanctions

Speaking in a videoconference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney on Wed., Zarif said that since the beginning of the JCPOA implementation, the Islamic Republic of Iran fulfilled all its obligations within the framework of the nuclear deal and after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the pact and Europe's inability to live up to its commitments under JCPOA, Tehran started reducing its obligations under Article 36 of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Two years after the US unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA and the European parties' delay in fulfilling their obligations under the international agreement, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken steps under the IAEA to reduce its obligations and has always stated that if the United States returns to JCPOA and if European parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talk live up to their obligations, Islamic Republic of Iran’s reduced commitments under JCPOA will be reversed quickly, Zarif continued.

The new US president Joe Biden has made the return to JCPOA ‘conditional’ and without mentioning which government has breached promise and left JCPOA, he said, adding, “New US president promised that Washington is ready to return to the agreement if Iran returns to full implementation of its obligations.”

Irish foreign minister, for his part, termed ex-US President Trump's maximum pressure policy on Iran ‘non-constructive’ that inflicted a heavy blow to diplomacy.

Coveney called the election of Joe Biden as the new president of the United States ‘promising’ and called for the activation of diplomatic channels.

He pointed to the constructive and effective presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and called for more cooperation and continuation of political consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Zarif seized this opportunity to express his thanks to his Irish counterpart who is ready to take a positive step in this regard.

