If sanction not lifted IAEA access to nuclear sites to be cut

Speaking on the sidelines of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Tue., Mojtaba Zonnour reiterated that if three European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks fail to live up to their commitments under JCPOA and/or if Iran’s financial and banking sanctions are not removed by Feb. 21, IAEA’s all access to Iran’s nuclear facilities and also Additional Protocols (AP) will be completely ceased.

Under such circumstances, “Iran’s relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its inspectors will be limited to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Agency will not have access beyond that, he said, adding, “Their CCTV cameras will be collected, but the dismissal of inspectors is not provided under the law and their presence or absence in Iran will be commensurate with the nature of their mission.”

The purpose of the law is to cut off access of IAEA inspectors to Iran’s nuclear facilities, which will be implemented on Feb. 21, 2021, he said.

If someone wants to refuse or neglect implementation of the law, he has committed a crime under Article 9 of the law and serious judicial action is foreseen in the law as an executive guarantee, which will definitely be realized, chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission added.

