White House says Biden, foreign partners to discuss JCPOA

The United States seeks to lengthen and strengthen the nuclear constraints on Iran through diplomacy and the issue will be part of President Joe Biden’s early talks with foreign counterparts and allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, Reuters reported.

Biden has said that if Tehran resumed strict compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement - under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions - Washington would too.

“The president has made clear that he believes that through follow-on diplomacy, the United States seeks to lengthen and strengthen nuclear constraints on Iran and address other issues of concern.”

The White House secretary continued with claimed that “Iran must resume compliance with significant nuclear constraints under the deal in order for that to proceed.”

“We would expect that some of his earlier conversations with foreign counterparts and foreign leaders will be with partners and allies and you would certainly anticipate that this would be part of the discussions,” Psaki added.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US in May 2018 from the JCPOA and re-imposed the unilateral anti-Iran sanctions lifted by the deal.

The fate of the agreement is now hanging in the balance after the European co-signatories — France, Britain and Germany — failed to counter those sanctions as required by the JCPOA, prompting Tehran to suspend parts of its commitments in retaliation.

