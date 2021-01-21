Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 21

Mardom Salari

Trump’s political life ends, but JCPOA still alive: Rouhani

Washington DC sighs in relief: Trump’s gone

CBI chief says part of frozen assets in South Korea released

Kayhan

CBI governor says market to decide foreign exchange rate

UK turned into COVID-19 battlefield

Army Ground Force tests ‘Jalal’ electro-optical system during drill

Biden sworn in as president under heavy security

Shahrvand

Ball is in Washington’s court: Rouhani says about JCPOA fate

Trump dead, but JCPOA alive: president Rouhani

Biden sworn in as president in US Green Zone

Shargh

Biden’s inauguration under the shadow of Trumpism

Khorasan

Trump leaves in isolation, Biden sworn in amid heavy security

Jomhoori Eslami

Zarif welcomes Qatar’s call for Persian Gulf dialogue

Rouhani calls on new US administration not to repeat former president’s mistakes

Trump gone

Iran

Zarif rejects rumors on Iran Envoy’s meeting with Biden team

