Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 21

Mardom Salari
Trump’s political life ends, but JCPOA still alive: Rouhani
Washington DC sighs in relief: Trump’s gone
CBI chief says part of frozen assets in South Korea released
Kayhan
CBI governor says market to decide foreign exchange rate
UK turned into COVID-19 battlefield
Army Ground Force tests ‘Jalal’ electro-optical system during drill
Biden sworn in as president under heavy security
Shahrvand
Ball is in Washington’s court: Rouhani says about JCPOA fate
Trump dead, but JCPOA alive: president Rouhani
Biden sworn in as president in US Green Zone
Shargh
Biden’s inauguration under the shadow of Trumpism
Khorasan
Trump leaves in isolation, Biden sworn in amid heavy security
Jomhoori Eslami
Zarif welcomes Qatar’s call for Persian Gulf dialogue
Rouhani calls on new US administration not to repeat former president’s mistakes
Trump gone
Iran
Zarif rejects rumors on Iran Envoy’s meeting with Biden team
