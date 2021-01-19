'Maximum Pressure' defeated by 'Resistance' of Iranians

Addressing the open session of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif said, “Today, on the last day of Trump's infamous presidency over the United States, thanks to the God, also with the support of the resistance of the Iranian people we were able to defeat Trump at international level.”

Today everyone confirms the fact that Trump's Maximum Pressure campaign has been defeated due to the resistance of the Iranian people and the impact of the Iranian diplomacy apparatus, he explained.

Referring to the possibility of the new US government return to the table of JCPOA, he said, “We are not in a hurry, but if the United States fulfills its commitments and lifts sanctions, it can return to the table of JCPOA and our policy will be defined by the guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about the anti-terrorism strategy of General Soleimani in the region, saying that the United States, European countries, and all international communities are indebted to General Soleimani for his victory over ISIL terrorists and defeating them.

