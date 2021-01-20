EU calls on Washington to save time by rejoining JCPOA

Borrell proposed rebuilding transatlantic ties after the Trump era, describing his ‘America First’ approach as governing by Twitter, Reuters reported.

“Only with two things, the US coming back to the climate agreement and rejoining the nuclear deal with Iran, the world will much better and more secure,” Borrell said on Trump’s last full day as president.

“After governing by tweeting, maybe we can go to governing using another way of communication, defining positions and taking into the account the problems and interests of others,” he added.

Borrell also said Washington would save time by rejoining the Iran nuclear deal that Trump quit in 2018, rather than seeking to negotiate a new arms control accord.

Asked what first steps the Biden administration could take, Borrell said, “Stop threatening sanctions against everybody who is part of the economic relationship with Iran.”

EU governments say Trump’s broad economic sanctions on Iran have provoked Tehran into breaking the deal’s restrictions.

