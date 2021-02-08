Iran in no hurry for US' JCPOA return: Zarif

Speaking in an IRIB TV program, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke about the latest developments at the international level.

Reacting to the White House spokesperson’s claims that the ball is in Iran's court and it's up to Iran to revive JCPOA, Zarif said, “Of course the ball is not in Iran’s court, as we’ve said before, it was the US that violated the JCPOA, but Iran fulfilled its obligations even for a year after Trump’s withdrawal, and Iranians have reduced its commitments according to the JCPOA.”

Not only Trump Regime, for no reason and without any steps, withdrew from the JCPOA and violated it, but also it forced other countries, including members of the European Union, to violate their obligations, he said.

He went on to say, “As the Leader of Islamic Revolution stressed, the side that is entitled to set conditions for the JCPOA is Iran because it fulfilled all the commitments and not America and three European countries that violated all their commitments.”

Saying that Iran is in no hurry for the US' return to the table of negotiation, the Iranian senior official asserted, “Americans will sooner or later have to return to JCPOA and they have no better choice."

"Americans will not get a better agreement and they will waste their time as time goes by", he added.

Referring to the Iranian parliament’s Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions, Zarif said, “We are obliged to implement the resolution of the parliament. Of course, the resolution of the parliament is also clear, and whenever the United States fulfills its obligations and lifts the sanctions, we will reverse the course.”

He also spoke about Iran’s measure to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying that this does not mean that IAEA inspectors will be fired, but the number of IAEA inspectors and inspections will be decreased if Biden does not lift the US sanction until February 21.

RHM/FNA13991119001055