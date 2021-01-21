Those hoping to bring Iran to its knees ‘now gone’: UN envoy

“"Those who boasted about a "maximum pressure" policy hoping to bring Iran to its knees are now gone," Takht-Ravanchi tweeted late on Wednesday.

He added, “Iran’s reality can't be ignored, & all attempts to undermine it have failed. So, will the new US admin learn from past US hostility, ignorance & failure? Time will tell.”

The tenure of former US President Donald Trump ended as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

The new president marked the official start to an administration that must now turn its attention to the turmoil and deep divisions caused by hawkish Donald Trump in different arenas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reacted to the end of Donald Trump’s tenure as the US president, saying the hawkish president and his administration are relegated to the dustbin of the history in disgrace.

“Trump, Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace,” Zarif tweeted late on Wednesday.

“But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump's state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity, will shine on,” He added.

The top diplomat underlined that “perhaps new folks in DC have learned” from the grave experiences of the former lame-duck president.

