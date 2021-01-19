US should rejoin JCPOA with no preconditions: China

"The Iranian nuclear issue is at a crucial juncture. The imperative at the moment is for all parties to accelerate the implementation of the consensus reached last December's foreign ministers' meeting," said Hua Chunying at her regular press conference on Tuesday.

"The US side should rejoin the JCPOA with no preconditions as early as possible and lift all relevant sanctions," she added.

"On this basis, Iran should resume full compliance," she noted, adding, "No preconditions for this should be set by any party."

"China hopes that all parties concerned will play a constructive role in bringing the JCPOA back on track and promoting the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue," Chunying highlighted.

ZZ/PR