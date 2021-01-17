Razi Institute' COVID-19 vaccine to enter clinical phase soon

Speaking in a televised interview with IRIB Channel 1 on Sat., Alireza Biglari added, “With the success of Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute in animal experiments for the recombinant anti-coronavirus vaccine, approval of the Ethics Committee was issued for this vaccine.”

The vaccine will enter the first phase of a clinical trial in the coming weeks, based on which, a limited number of candidates will be tested for safety of this vaccine and then it will enter the next phase, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Biglari pointed to the joint production of COVID-19 vaccine between Iran and Cuba and added, “The Iranian-Cuban vaccine successfully passed the animal testing phase in Cuba, and the first and second human phases have successfully been completed. The jointly produced COVID-19 vaccine will enter the clinical trial in late Feb. simultaneously which is the final phase and the vaccine will be accessible to all people of the country as the first domestically-produced vaccine.”

All vaccines must go through the human phases and at the end of the three phases, its effectiveness will be determined, he said, adding, “So far, no special side effects have been observed from the vaccines produced by Barakat COVIRAN, affiliated to the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) and jointly vaccine produced between Iran and Cuba.”

