Iran's first recombinant COVID vaccine gets initial licence

Secretary of National Research Ethics Committee of the Health Ministry, Ehsan Shamsi Goshki broke the news on Monday and added, “The most important step was taken to start the clinical trial of the second Iranian COVID-19 vaccine and Iranian Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) will soon issue a clinical trial permit.”

After the issuance of the first clinical trial license for coronavirus vaccine, belonging to Barakat Pharmaceutical Group Company and Shifa Daroo Pharmaceutical Company, a license for conducting a phase 1 clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine produced by Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute has also been issued in the Ethics Committee, he continued.

Shamsi went on to say that one of the members in the Ethics Committee is present during the clinical trial as a member of the Data Monitoring Committee and will monitor the proper conduct of the research process.

This recombinant vaccine is a recombinant protein whose technology and is different from the previous licensed Iranian COVID-19 vaccine (inactivated virus), he said, adding, “ The clinical trial of the second Iranian coronavirus vaccine will be conducted by Razi Serum and Vaccine Institute in cooperation with Iran University of Medical Sciences.”

