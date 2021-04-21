20,000 people to receive COVIran Barakat vaccine next week

Minoo Mohraz, of Iran’s National Coronavirus Task Force, who has worked as a key member of a team working on one of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines being developed in Iran dubbed COVIran Barakat, said on Wednesday the second phase of the vaccine trial on 18-50 aged group people has ended with positive results.

She said that the vaccine will be injected into as many as 20,000 volunteers starting from the next week as well, adding that after reviewing the results of the third phase of the COVIran Barakat vaccine human trial, its mass production will begin.

According to the report, the enrollment for the 3rd phase of the COVIran Barakat human trial started today.

