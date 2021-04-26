Iran-Cuba joint vaccine to be mass produced by June

Biglari made the remarks in the ceremony of the third phase of the clinical trial of the joint vaccine of the Pasteur Institute of Iran and the Finlay Institute of Cuba which was held in Isfahan University of Medical Sciences.

Saying that this vaccine can combat several mutated viruses, he added that in its third phase, 24,000 people in the country, will receive this vaccine.

According to him, the first and second phases of the vaccine, carried out in Cuba, showed that the vaccine had very few side effects.

During the past year, the Covid-19 crisis made the Iranian scientists turn the threats to the opportunity of making progress in the field of vaccine production, Biglari said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he asserted that today, all countries recognize the ability of the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

