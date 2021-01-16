Iranian COVID-19 vaccine to be injected into 4th group

Dr. Hamed Hosseini made the announcement on Saturday, saying, "According to the meeting we had today with the Ministry of Health, due to the success of the injection in the previous stages and the safety of the vaccine so far and the absence of specific drug side effects, the permission to inject to the next group was issued."

"Most likely, we will inject into the fourth group of 7 people on Monday, January 18," he added.

"Due to the test results, we can have a dose of 5 micrograms from this stage onwards, which has been 3 micrograms so far and in the previous stages," Hosseini noted.

Previously, Hosseini announced that the general condition of 14 first, second and third groups of volunteers for Iranian coronavirus vaccine is good.

The first phase of the clinical trial of a COVID vaccine developed by companies under the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) kicked off on December 29.

Senior managers of EIKO and the daughter of Mohammad Mokhber, the head of EIKO were among the 56 volunteers for injection of the vaccine.

ZZ/5123525