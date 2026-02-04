Iranian drone successfully completes mission in intl. waters

Fars News Agency carried the report on Tuesday, identifying the primary mission of surveillance drones of the type as monitoring all military movements in areas adjacent to the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that data from these aircraft is transmitted to and received by ground bases in real-time.

An informed source speaking to Tasnim News Agency identified the aircraft as a Shahed-129 drone, commenting on reports from English-language media about a US aircraft targeting an Iranian drone over the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

"The Shahed-129 drone was conducting its routine and legal mission of reconnaissance, monitoring, and imaging in international waters. This is considered a standard and lawful procedure," it noted.

The source added that the drone successfully transmitted its surveillance and reconnaissance footage to the command center.

Communication was, however, subsequently lost, it added, that the cause of this disconnection was currently under investigation, and that further details would be released once finalized.

Earlier, CENTCOM had announced in a statement that it had targeted such a drone to “protect” its troops. The statement alleged that CENTCOM had no intention of escalating tensions and acted solely in “self-defense.”

The developments came amid significant American military buildup in the West Asia region, including the Persian Gulf, concomitant with repeated threats issued by President Donald Trump of staging fresh military aggression against Iran.

Iranian officials, including top brass, have met the attempts at escalation and simultaneous rhetoric with stern warnings against any new miscalculation by Washington and its allies.

On Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned that any war initiated by the United States against Iran would turn into a regional war.

The Leader said recent US rhetoric about war and military assets was nothing new, stating, “The Americans should know that if they start a war this time, it will be a regional war.”

MNA/Press TV