Iran's COVID vaccine to be mass-produced within next 3 months

Speaking on the sidelines of unveiling ceremony of new products manufactured in the field of supplements of pharmaceutical raw materials, “Ivermectin and Mucocele” drugs, held at the venue of Alborz Barakat Foundation on Tue., Mohammad Mokhber added that the Iranian COVID-19 vaccine has been produced by EIKO according to the health protocols and guidelines announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Fortunately, two phases of COVID-19 vaccine, produced by EIKO, has been launched and tested on volunteers successfully without any side effects, he added.

Today, the third stage of the Iranian coronavirus vaccine- developed by the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order, will be launched, he said, adding, “At this phase, the vaccine will be injected to other 56 volunteers.”

Turning to the 14 volunteers who have been tested for the Iranian corona vaccine before, he said that these 14 people who have received the vaccine are in good health condition and have not had any side effects, Mokhber emphasized.

In this regard, “We are trying to increase production volume of the vaccine up to three million doses per month in the next month. With the continuation of this trend, we will reach production of 14 million doses of the vaccine within the next four months.”

MA/FNA13991030000211