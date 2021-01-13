Iran-Cuba Covid-19 vaccine with no side effects

As Dr. Alireza Biglari said, the produced vaccine, which is based on the pneumonia vaccine, has shown no side effects in its first and second trial phase.

He informed that the third phase will begin in both countries simultaneously.

"Last year, the Pasteur Institute of Iran started cooperation with Cuba to develop the children's Pneumonia vaccine," he added.

Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute and Iran’s Pasteur Institute have signed an agreement to collaborate on the production of coronavirus vaccine.

