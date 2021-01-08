Iran, Afghanistan discuss 2nd round of peace talks

Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met and held talks with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian on Thu.

S Korean delegation in Iran to talk on frozen resources

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that a South Korean delegation arrived in Tehran in order to discuss about Iran’s access to its financial resources.

Tehran concerned about 'unchecked' nuclear power of Trump

Following US incumbent President Donald Trump's controversial measures inside the US, Iran's top diplomat Zarif has expressed concern over Trump's 'unchecked' authority over nuclear bombs.

Fakhrizadeh assassination to be definitely avenged: top cmdr.

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces said that hard revenge on assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is ‘certain’.

103 deaths, 6,360 infections in 24h

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 6,360 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Iran uses 'artificial intelligence' in drone drill

Deputy Commander of Iranian Army Air Defense said that a variety of flight tactics, using artificial intelligence, was carried out for the first time in the country in large-scale drone combat exercise.

Construction of 4 port projects kicks off in Chabahar Port

The construction operations of four maritime and port projects started in Chabahar Port on Thu. in the presence of First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri, Roads Minister Mohammad Eslami and also provincial officials.

FA