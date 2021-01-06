GOP lawmakers trigger challenge of electoral college outcome

The first challenge to the Electoral College certification came on Wednesday from House Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), a move which subsequently triggered debates on the electoral votes in each of the congressional chambers, Sputnik News reported.

The certification came moments after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), an early candidate for the 2020 presidential election, read aloud the Electoral College vote count for the state of Arizona.

Video of the objection shows multiple lawmakers standing and applauding the challenge.

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are expected to debate the Arizona challenge for up to two hours.

A majority in both chambers are needed in order to uphold the objection; however, the bid is likely to fail as the House is controlled by Democrats and the majority of Republicans in the Senate are expected side with Democrats.

US President-elect Joe Biden toppled Trump's chances of scooping up Arizona's 11 electoral votes with one of the narrowest margins within the country - 10,457 votes. Biden's win marked him as the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Copper State since former US President Bill Clinton in 1996.

