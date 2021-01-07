Expelling US from region strategic goal of hard revenge

Iran’s Army Chief Commander said that the strategic goal of the hard revenge is to expel US forces from the region.

Long-range drones destroy predetermined target successfully

In the main stage of the Army’s large-scale drone combat exercise, long-range suicide drones successfully destroyed a predetermined target in a training area over a distance of 1,400 km.

Iran not to tolerate interference in its nuclear program

The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate any interference in its nuclear, missiles, and defense programs.

Fight against terrorism requires setting aside dual behaviors

Iranian Defense Minister in a message to the defense ministers of more than 60 countries in the world on Wed. wrote that fighting against terrorism needs setting aside double-standard behaviors.

US adventurism caused Ukrainian plane crash

IRGC in a statement on Wednesday said the Urkarnian flight PS752 tragedy was the result of adventure-seeking terrorism of the US.

Iran’s Army tests domestic Kamikaze drone in military drill

Iran’s Army has tested a domestic Kamikaze drone dubbed “Arash” for the first time in a military drill on Wednesday.

Iran warns IAEA over Israelis’ covert nuclear program

Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency over the Israeli regime’s unlawful and clandestine nuclear activities.

Army Ground Forces gain uinque achievments in drone sector

The commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces said the body has gained great and unique achievements in manufacturing drones.

Yazd exports exceed 2mn tons in 9 months

The exports from the central Iranian province of Yazd reached 2.2 million tons worth $263 million during the nine calendar months (March 20- Dec. 20), a senior official said.

82 deaths, 6,283 infections in past 24h: Health Ministry

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,283 COVID-19 infections and 82 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

