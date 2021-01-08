  1. Politics
Kim vows to expand inter-Korean ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – North Korean Kim Jong-un has promised to renew inter-Korean relations and expand diplomatic ties with the outside world.

Kim, who hosted the party congress, said on Thursday, the third day of the meeting, that he will be reshaping South Korean affairs “as required by the prevailing situation and the changed times,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Press TV reported.

Kim “declared the general orientation and the policy stand of our party for comprehensively expanding and developing the external relations,” it said.

Kim also vowed to strengthen the North’s military capabilities and place "the state defense capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realizing it.’

The news agency did not refer to nuclear weapons in its report or give specific details of Kim's goals.

