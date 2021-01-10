CBI governor to host S. Korean delegation on Mon.

Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Sunday that he will discuss the release of the Iranian frozen assets in South Korea with the delegation members.

"The Korean delegation has arrived in Iran and I will meet with them tomorrow."

"The situation is being improved," he said, "After all, it is our natural right to defend our rights. Under the US pressure, South Koreans have illegally averted Iran from having access to its own financial resources, however, the US pressure may decrease."

The senior banking official put the amount of Iranian frozen assets in South Korea at $7 billion.

On January 7, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that a South Korean delegation arrived in Tehran in order to discuss Iran’s access to its financial resources.

The delegation's trip was agreed upon before the seizure of the offending Korean ship, and its main agenda is to discuss how to access Iran's financial resources in Korea.

