Iran boosting capabilities to defend territorial integrity

Major general Hossein Salami made the remarks during a visit to an underground missile base along the Persian Gulf coast on Friday.

“Our logic in defending the territorial integrity, the independence of the country, and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution is strengthening,” he said.

He added that boosting Iran’s defense capabilities is the only way to foil the conspiracies of the enemies.

“What you see today is one of several IRGC Naval Strategic Missile facilities,” he noted, adding that the long-range missiles have pinpoint precision with high destructive power and they are capable of resisting against enemy's electronic warfare equipment.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday an underground missile base along the Persian Gulf coast in Hormozgan province.

Iran has taken great strides seeking to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.

The Islamic Republic produces a wide variety of advanced weapons systems and equipment based on its own technological capabilities.

