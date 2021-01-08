Iran COVID-19 update: 85 deaths, 6,251 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,274,514 with the death toll standing at 56,018.

According to Lari, 4,729 patients are in critical condition while 1,058,654 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,044,799 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 88,5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,908,642 and recoveries amounting to 63,688,727.

