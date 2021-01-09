Zarif deplores use of US sanctions as 'leverage' against Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister lashed out at those who succumbed to outgoing US President Donald Trump's lawless bullying for four years and have been using economic terrorism as leverage against Iran.

In a tweet on Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “Those who succumbed to Trump's lawless bullying for 4 yrs—to protect their skin at OUR people's expense—now condemn his assault on the rule of law. But still, try to use his #EconomicTerrorsm against Iran as leverage. If you can't grow a spine, gain foresight—for your own sake.”

Iran cancels import of American COVID-19 vaccines

The Spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society said that the Islamic Republic has canceled the import of 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the US.

Mohammad Hossein Ghousian Moghaddam told Mehr News Agency that following the speech of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the prohibition of importing American and British vaccines, the import of 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the US has been canceled.

Iran COVID-19 update: 85 deaths, 6,251 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,251 COVID-19 infections and 85 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,274,514 with the death toll standing at 56,018.

According to Lari, 4,729 patients are in critical condition while 1,058,654 patients have recovered.

Envoy reiterates Iran’s support to Yemeni nation

Iranian Ambassador in Sana'a Hassan Irloo reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support to the oppressed people of Yemen who have been the target of cruel attacks in the past years.

In a meeting with General Sultan Al-Samaei, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, on Thursday, Irloo said Tehran will not hesitate to support the Yemeni people by transferring its capabilities in all areas.

He underlined the need to boost relations between Tehran and Sana'a in various fields.

Iran boosting capabilities to defend territorial integrity

IRGC Chief Commander said that the Islamic Republic seeks to boost its defense capabilities to safeguard Iran’s territorial integrity.

Major general Hossein Salami made the remarks during a visit to an underground missile base along the Persian Gulf coast on Friday.

“Our logic in defending the territorial integrity, the independence of the country, and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution is strengthening,” he said.

West obliged to lift anti-Iran sanctions immediately: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Western countries are obliged to immediately put an end to vicious sanctions against the Iranian nation.

The leader delivered a live speech on Friday on the occasion of 1978 Qom demonstrations against the Pahlavi dynasty.

IRGC unveils missile base along Persian Gulf

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday an underground missile base along the Persian Gulf coast in Hormozgan province.

The underground base was unveiled during a visit by IRGC Chief Commander Major general Hossein Salami and the force's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.

ZZ/