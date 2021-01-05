S.Korea seeking release of tanker through diplomatic efforts

"We have tried to find out what happened through the Iranian embassy in South Korea and the South Korean embassy in Iran," said South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in a press conference on Tuesday.

She also said that she is making diplomatic efforts to secure the release of a South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, adding that she responded to her counterparts in Iran on Monday and the ministry is now in talks with diplomats in Tehran and Seoul to resolve the issue.

Iran has seized a South Korean flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf on Monday.

In a statement, IRGC announced that the tanker was en route from the Saudi port of Al-Jubail to South Korea and was seized by Iranian forces due to repeated violations of marine environmental laws.

The ship was flying the South Korean flag and carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, reads the statement, adding, the arrested crew are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar.

The tanker has been docked at Bandar Abbas Port and the case will be handed over to the judicial authorities for legal proceedings, noted IRGC.

