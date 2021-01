Informed sources told Tasnim News Agency that the Korean-flagged tanker has been seized due to creating environmental and chemical pollution in the Persian Gulf.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon without explanation. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel has been seized by the IRGC Navy.

This item is being updated...

