  1. Politics
Jan 4, 2021, 6:28 PM

S. Korea demands immediate release of tanker seized by Iran

S. Korea demands immediate release of tanker seized by Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that a South Korean chemical tanker had been seized by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release.

South Korean forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz have been dispatched to the area, the ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Korean-flagged tanker has been seized due to creating environmental and chemical pollution in the Persian Gulf.

The vessel has been seized by the IRGC Navy.

In a statement, IRGC announced that the tanker was en route from the Saudi port of Al-Jubail to South Korea and was seized by Iranian forces due to repeated violations of marine environmental laws.

The ship was flying the South Korean flag and carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, reads the statement, adding, the arrested crew are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

The tanker has been docked at Bandar Abbas Port and the case will be handed over to the judicial authorities for legal proceedings, noted IRGC.

FA/PR

News Code 168072

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News