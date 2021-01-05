Seoul reviewing diplomat visit to Tehran after tanker seizure

South Korea’s foreign ministry is reviewing whether a senior diplomat would be visiting Tehran on Sunday as planned, an official said, after Iranian forces seized a South Korean-flagged chemical tanker in Persian Gulf waters and detained its crew, Reuters reported.

In Seoul, a foreign ministry official told Reuters “the plan is unclear as of now” regarding Choi’s visit.

Meanwhile, South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong kun was scheduled to discuss the release of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea by the due date.

South Korea has frozen several billion dollars of Iranian Iranian money under the pretext of complying with US sanctions and has refused to transfer it to Iran.

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran announced on Monday that a South Korean oil tanker named "Hankok Chimi" had been detained in the Persian Gulf for repeated violations of environmental laws.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh commented on the incident saying that "Iran, like other countries, is sensitive to similar violations, especially pollution of the marine environment, so the country will deal with such violation through legal channels.

