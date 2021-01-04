Seizure of S. Korean tanker technical issue

"According to initial reports from local authorities, the matter is purely technical, and the ship was taken ashore under a judicial order for conducting investigations due to its pollution of the sea," Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, like other countries, is sensitive to similar violations, especially pollution of the marine environment, so it deals with it within the framework of the law," he added.

The spox highlighted that it is not an exceptional case and similar cases have occurred before in Iran and other countries.

"This is something normal and additional information will be announced later," Khatibzaded added.

On Monday, informed sources said that the Korean-flagged tanker was seized due to creating environmental and chemical pollution in the Persian Gulf.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon without explanation. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel has been seized by the IRGC Navy.

HJ/