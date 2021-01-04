US reacts to seizure of S. Korean tanker by Iran

A spokesman for US Department of Defense reacted to the seizure of South Korean tanker by Iranian forces and noted that Pentagon is aware of this issue and is currently monitoring the situation, Reuters reported.

Korean-flagged tanker, HANKUK CHEMI, has been seized due to creating environmental and chemical pollution in the Persian Gulf.

The vessel has been seized by the IRGC Navy.

In a statement, IRGC announced that the tanker was en route from the Saudi port of Al-Jubail to South Korea and was seized by Iranian forces due to repeated violations of marine environmental laws.

The ship was flying the South Korean flag and carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, reads the statement, adding, the arrested crew are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

The tanker has been docked at Bandar Abbas Port and the case will be handed over to the judicial authorities for legal proceedings, noted IRGC.

FA/PR