Diplomatic efforts underway to release Myanmar sailors

According to the Myanmar ministry of foreign affairs, Myanmar’s Ambassador to India U Moe Kyaw Aung met with his counterpart at Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and held a discussion on this matter. A similar effort is initiated by the country’s envoy in Iran.

Myanmar also contacted and requested the Yangon-based South Korean Embassy to provide cooperation and assistance via diplomatic channels.

Iran has seized a South Korean flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf on January 4 due to creating environmental and chemical pollution in the Persian Gulf.

