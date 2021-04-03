  1. Politics
S. Korean PM Chung Sye-kyun may visit Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun is said to make a trip to Tehran soon to discuss the issues related to the seized South Korean ship, Hankuk Chemi, by Iran.

The news was announced by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS).

This will be the first foreign trip of Chung Sye-Kyun after his appointment as a South Korean PM.

Back in early January, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has seized South Korean Hankuk Chemi vessel in the Persian Gulf for violating the environmental protocols.

The vessel had left Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubail Port before it was seized by the IRGC naval force.

The South Korean tanker was carrying 7,200 tons of oil-based chemicals and had on board nationals from South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

The IRGC added that the vessel was directed to Bandar Abbas, noting that the issue is to be dealt with by the judicial officials.

The statement also said that the seizure of the tanker was done at 10:00 a.m at the request of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

