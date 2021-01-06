South Korean diplomatic delegation heads to Tehran

A South Korean delegation is heading to Iran on Wednesday to seek the release of a chemicals tanker and its 20-member crew seized in Persian Gulf waters by Iranian forces, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Choi Yang Sam said on Tuesday that a delegation headed by the director-general of the region would be sent to Iran as soon as possible in an effort to resolve the issue of oil tanker seizures through negotiations.

The South Korean tanker has been seized due to the violation of environmental laws in the Persian Gulf. The South Korean vessel "Hancock Chimi", carrying 7,200 tons of petroleum chemicals, is currently docked at the port of Bandar Abbas so that its case will be handed over to the Iranian judiciary for legal proceedings.

