Dec 28, 2020, 2:07 PM

Pfizer to donate 150k Covid-19 vaccines to Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – An official announced that Tehran is to receive 150,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the American multinational pharmaceutical corporation, Pfizer, in the near future.

The Chief of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Karim Hemmati made the remarks in Khorramshahr, Khouzestan province, on Monday, noting that this consignment is a donation. 

"Due to the special storage conditions of this vaccine, it will be transferred to the country soon in coordination with the Ministry of Health," he informed.

This is while Head of Scientific Committee of National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters said on Monday that the Iranian coronavirus vaccine produced by seven knowledge-based companies will enter the human phase by February.

Dr. Mostafa Ghanei said that seven Iranian companies producing the COVID-19 vaccine are running under the strict supervision of the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

