Dec 29, 2020, 2:09 PM

Covid-19 claims 132 lives in Iran in past 24h

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – The Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said on Tuesday that in the past 24 hours 132 patients have lost their lives to Covid-19, while 6,108 new cases have been discovered.

Iran has managed to control another wave of COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

According to Lari, the daily COVID-19 cases have hit 6,108, bringing the total infections to 1,212,481.

She also noted that 132 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, adding that the total death toll is standing at 54,946.

Some 5,128 people are in critical condition of the disease, she said, adding that more than 969,408 others have already gained recovery.

Lari also said that more than 7.51 million tests have been taken across the country to diagnose the infections.

