Lifting sanctions, nation's health, livelihood top proiority

He made the remarks after having a meeting with the Head of the Iranian Judiciary System and the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament.

He assured Iranians that foreign Covid-19 vaccines will be purchased after getting full confidence in them and domestically produced vaccines will be distributed in Iran after conducting comprehensive experiments.

The President added that is also cooperating with foreign countries on producing a joint coronavirus vaccine.

He said that Iran will also purchase vaccines via the WHO's help by supplying the international body with the financial resources and also through holding talks with some countries for doing the purchases from them.

Rouhani expressed gratitude for the Iranian nation as he said: "The nation has acted best both in resisting against the economic war and the inhumane sanctions of the United States, as well as in confronting the coronavirus by preserving the health protocols."

The President added that the administration is resolved to first neutralize the sanctions and then remove them in the upcoming few months.

