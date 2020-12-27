Timing for providing COVID-19 vaccine set in current month

Until the Iranian vaccine is provided, the COVID-19 vaccine will be purchased and the Minister of Health has announced the realization of this issue before the termination of the current Iranian month of Dey, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli added.

Speaking in a TV program on Sat., the Head of National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters said, “The issue of provision of COVID-19 vaccines was at the focal attention of all countries from the beginning and all countries were after producing the vaccine. Accordingly, we also followed up the issue of producing COVID-19 vaccine in the country, so that various institutions and knowledge-based companies started producing the vaccine.”

Given the approval of the Ministry of Health, giant steps were taken in this regard, he said, adding, “We hope to meet the demand in the field of producing domestic COVID-19 vaccine.”

At the same time, expert-level sessions were held in the presence of President Rouhani in the field of provision of COVID-19 vaccine, in which, the president emphasized providing COVID-19 vaccine until the Iranian vaccine is manufactured, the interior minister added.

The said issue in the field of producing the COVID-19 vaccine was put atop the agenda of the Ministry of Health.

MA/IRN84162657