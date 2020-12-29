Six knowledge-based firms working on COVID-19 vaccine

Speaking on the sidelines of unveiling ceremony of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine and human injection of the vaccine at the venue of Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) Headquarters on Tue., Sorena Sattari said that activities of six knowledge-based companies, working in the field of producing COVID-19 vaccine, are strictly supervised by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and also Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He took this opportunity to express his thanks to Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Minoo Mohraz, Chairwoman of Center to Supervise COVID-19 Vaccine Production, and reiterated that the health minister has thrown his weights behind knowledge-based companies in the field of producing coronavirus vaccine.

As face masks and COVID-19 diagnostic test kits have been made available to people in the country, “We will witness provision of coronavirus vaccine available to all walks of life in the country in near future, so that imports are no longer needed in this field,” Sattari added.

The first human injection of the first phase of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured and produced by domestic researchers at the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), entitled “COVO Iran Barakat”, was carried out on Tue. in the presence of Iranian Minister of Health Namaki and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

MA/IRN84165819