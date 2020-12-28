121 deaths, 5,908 new infections in past 24h

Iran has managed to control another wave of COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

According to Lari, the daily COVID-19 cases have hit 5,908, bringing the total infections to 1,206,373.

She also noted that 121 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, adding that the total death toll is standing at 54,814.

Some 5,174 people are in critical condition of the disease, she said, adding that more than 960,751 others have already gained recovery.

Lari also said that more than 7.46 million tests have been taken across the country to diagnose the infections.

