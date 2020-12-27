Iran producing 5 million COVID-19 test kits monthly

The Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Mostafa Ghanei said that Iranian companies have been producing coronavirus related medicine since the beginning of the pandemic.

He went on to say that knowledge-based companies are capable of producing 5 million COVID-19 test kits monthly.

Ghanei had already stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood at the first rank in West Asia in terms of biotechnology and vaccine production and is among the top five producers of biotechnology products in Asia.

Production of face masks, alcohol-based disinfectants, ventilators, relevant medicines to reduce adverse effects and pulmonary inflammations are of the products that were produced at the initiative taken by the Headquarters in this period.

