Dec 28, 2020, 10:32 AM

COVID-19 vaccine to enter human phase by Feb.: Official

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Head of Scientific Committee of National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters said that coronavirus vaccine produced by seven knowledge-based companies will enter the human phase by February.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Monday, Dr. Mostafa Ghanei said that seven companies producing COVID-19 vaccine is running under the strict supervision of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

Of total seven knowledge-based companies, COVID-19 vaccine produced by three of them will enter the human phase, he said, adding, “It is hoped that these knowledge-based companies will receive the license.”

Of three companies entering the clinical phase of the vaccine, one company has made significant progress and will start clinical trials sooner than the rest companies, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghanei said that four other research groups will receive the license for conducting clinical trial from Iranian Food and Drug Administration (IFDA).

In general, seven knowledge-based companies will receive the clinical licenses at the support of Biotechnology Development Headquarters by February and January, he added.

