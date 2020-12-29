  1. Technology
Human test of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine kicked off

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Head of Public Relations Department of the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) said that first phase of the clinical trial of Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine on 56 volunteers would start in Tehran on Tue.

In an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Ghadimi reiterated that the first phase of the clinical trial of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine will start on a number of volunteer individuals at one of the Tehran-based hotels today.”

Spokesman of EIKO Hojjat Niki Maleki in a tweet wrote, “The first human injection of first phase of clinical studies of the first coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine produced by Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) will start on Tuesday.”

It should be noted that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by EIKO has been licensed by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Senior managers of EIKO are among the volunteers for testing the COVID-19 vaccine. The first volunteer to receive the vaccine was the daughter of Mohammad Mokhber, the head of EIKO. 

