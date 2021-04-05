  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2021, 10:43 AM

UN chief criticizes vaccine distribution around world

UN chief criticizes vaccine distribution around world

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – The UN Secretary-General has criticized the way the Covid vaccine is produced and distributed around the world.

"No element of the global #COVID19 response is going as it should - from the vaccine production & distribution, to support for developing economies", said UN Secretary-General 
António Guterres in his Twitter account, adding that "Only through bold, ambitious action will we put an end to this era of terrible loss & jumpstart a sustainable & inclusive recovery", he added.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he also said, "75% of the corona vaccine has been distributed in 10 countries and more than 100 countries around the world have not yet received the vaccine."

RHM/FNA14000115000759

News Code 171693

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News