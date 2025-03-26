At least 54 killed in Sudanese military airstrike on market

The attack on the village of Tora on Monday caused a massive fire. The Sudanese military denied targeting civilians, calling the allegations "incorrect." However, rights groups have condemned the strike, calling it a "war crime" due to its impact on densely populated areas. More than half of the victims were women, and at least 23 others were injured.

The ongoing conflict, which began in April 2023, has left over 28,000 dead, with millions displaced. The situation in Darfur remains dire as both sides continue to escalate violence.

MNA/