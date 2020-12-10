Govt. to spare no effort in providing COVID-19 vaccine: Veep

Speaking in a session to review the provision of coronavirus vaccine, Es’hagh Jahangiri pointed to the provision of COVID-19 vaccine from the world’s prestigious and reliable companies as one of the main priorities of the country in the current situation and added, “Despite economic pressures and cruel US sanctions imposed against the country, the government will use all its existing capacities and potentials for the removal of requirements of people in this field.”

Jahangiri seized this opportunity to thank the unflinching and industrious efforts of physicians, doctors and medical staff in the fight against the novel coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He expressed hope that the coronavirus vaccine will be provided available to people in the country in the shortest time possible in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the first vice president mandated the Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) to cooperate with the Health Ministry in funding the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine and making necessary consultations in this regard.

He also pointed to the high capabilities and potentials of domestic knowledge-based companies and scientists in the production of COVID-19 vaccine and drug and added, “Iran’s pharmaceutical industry is one of the most successful industries that, in addition to meeting domestic demand, can yield significant foreign currency for the country.

