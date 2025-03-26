Antifascist Intl. Iran Chapter condemns US immigration policy

The following is the statement issued by International Antifascist Iran Chapter:

Today, global arrogance has torn away all veils of deception and hypocrisy. What was once employed to exploit and colonize the world's most vulnerable countries, under the colorful veneer of democracy, human rights, and humanity, is now being openly imposed on the peoples of various nations. In this context, we see a clear example of this hypocrisy in the fascist behavior of the US government toward Venezuelan immigrants.

In a world where Hollywood, the US media, and the Western imperialist propaganda machine have shaped the perceptions of nations for years, values such as respect for the rights of peoples, humane treatment, and the elimination of racial discrimination have provided a deceptive cover for the plundering of human and natural resources.

Back then, at least the ugly face of the oppressor was hidden beneath a decorative facade. Yet today, Trump, this bullying, arrogant, and broker president of the United States, has discarded all those representations of the Great Satan.

Now the true face of colonialism, arrogance, and imperialism has been revealed. The world has witnessed this violence in the atrocious massacre and the pressure to displace millions from their ancestral homes in Gaza.

It has also observed the abandonment of the Ukrainian people in a quagmire created for Zelensky's fascist government, along with the offer of 19th-century colonial contracts to plunder that nation's resources. Today, we witness the same shameless treatment of the Venezuelan people.

The human rights proclaimed by the United States are absurd. With the complicity of a few traitors willing to sacrifice the well-being of their people for selfish interests, as seen in Iran and Venezuela, they trample on the national security and sovereignty of independent countries, imposing historically severe sanctions.

When the victims of these cruel sanctions are forced to emigrate against their will, under pretexts of drug trafficking and terrorism, they are sent to the prisons of subordinate countries to be incarcerated and tortured, like slaves deprived of all human rights.

The brazen statements from the Trump administration labeling 600,000 Venezuelans living in the United States as smugglers to pressure the Bolivarian government are, without a doubt, an act of fascism and inhumanity.

The US government, which has trained death squads and torture agents in Latin America for years and funded the Contras to smuggle drugs and carry out terrorist acts aimed at overthrowing the Nicaraguan revolution, is in no position to lecture Venezuela—a country that has fought against Washington-backed terrorism since the beginning of its revolution and, despite all pressures, has reduced its organized crime rate by 90 percent in recent years.

The US government has absolutely no authority to do so.

Today, the United States government stands as the enemy of the entire world. From its former ally, Canada, which covets its land and resources, to Europeans who have been complicit in its crimes but are now left in the quagmire of the war in Ukraine; from Panama and Mexico, which also covet their lands and seas, to Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba, which have been targets of constant threats and aggressions from the United States, these and other countries of the Global South now face the onslaught of neo-fascism. This fascism, which has revealed its violent face through the alliance between Washington and Tel Aviv, must be recognized and confronted.

The International Antifascist Iran Chapter, hailing from a land at the heart of the anti-imperialist/anti-Zionist resistance in West Asia, declares its profound solidarity with the Bolivarian government and the Venezuelan people. We express our strong protest against the inhumane treatment of Venezuelan immigrants by the US government and call on all free people of the world to join us in this protest.Furthermore, we strongly condemn the blatant complicity of the Salvadoran government with the United States, which reveals the hypocrisy of Latin American fascists. Those who sell their honor for a few dollars and take pride in being jailers of imperialism will undoubtedly be expelled from the ranks of the nations fighting for freedom in Latin America.

The Bolivarian Revolution is alive, and the spirit of the Liberator rises against colonialism across Latin America.

March 25

MNA/