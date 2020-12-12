Knowledge-based firms eyeing COVID-19 diagnostic kits' export

Hosein Vatanpour broke the news in an interview with IRNA on Sat. and added, “Meeting domestic demand in terms of coronavirus diagnostic kits is the main priority of the Ministry of Health but knowledge-based companies can export their products in the field of COVID-19 diagnostic kits if licensed by the Ministry of Health.”

He pointed to the production of rapid COVID-19 diagnostic kits in the country and added, “These kits have been produced by knowledge-based companies or research centers, licensed by the Iranian Food and Drug Administration (IFDA).”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the salient achievements of Iranian researchers in the field of production of coronavirus vaccine and added, “One of Iranian vaccines will enter the human phase soon.”

It is predicted that human phase of COVID-19 vaccine will be completed in the early coming year (to start March 21, 2021), he added.

MA/IRN84137770